Anand Mahindra responds to hilarious picture of Mahindra SUV chained to tree

Anand Mahindra is known to share hilarious or quirky images of Mahindra cars with his witty opinions.

On Saturday shared a hilarious picture of a Mahindra Scorpio SUV tied to a tree and shared how he appreciates the owner’s possessiveness for the car and how he related to it.

"Not exactly a high tech locking solution but at least it shows the owner's possessiveness!" wrote Mr Mahindra on Twitter while sharing the pic. "To me, this pic perfectly describes how I feel under lockdown. This weekend I'm going to try breaking that chain..(with my mask on!)" he added.

Not exactly a high tech locking solution but at least it shows the owner’s possessiveness! To me, this pic perfectly describes how I feel under lockdown. This weekend I’m going to try breaking that chain..(with my mask on!) pic.twitter.com/CbW4FUml1a — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 6, 2020

Twitterati were quick to comment on Mahindra’s different perspective of the pic.

"A man can surely be described by how he treats his car," wrote one commenter.

“Is that a jeep or a cow?" another asked, while a third remarked, "True India."

The official account of Mahindra Scorpio also reshared the post saying, “Some things just can’t be tied down. Like the possessiveness for a #MahindraScorpio !”

Some things just can’t be tied down. Like the possessiveness for a #MahindraScorpio ! https://t.co/1REEgmAft2 — Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) November 7, 2020

