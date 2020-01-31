This weekend's ultimate 24x7 Mumbai guide

As the 24x7 open policy in mills and malls makes its full-fledged weekend debut tonight, there's still a lot of uncertainty in the air about its success. However, quite a few eateries and retail outlets are keen to work towards making Mumbai a truly global city — some are even tweaking their menus and offers. Here are the best places to try.

Atria the millenium mall, Worli

Talli Turmeric: All week: Satisfy your midnight hunger pangs by feasting on a special menu comprising Amritsari chole, parathe and dosas.

Time Till 4 am

Call 67363601

High street phoenix and palladium, lower parel

All Good Deli: Fridays and Saturdays: If you're looking for healthy food made without preservatives on a weekend night, then this is the place to be.

Time Till 2 am

Call 30151002

Ishaara: Friday to Sunday: Their special menu comes packed with chaat, tawa, tandoor and biryani.

Time Till 4 am

Call 8657531988

Cafe Delhi Heights: Fridays and Saturdays: Embrace the fast food spirit with with pizza, pasta and burgers.

Time Till 3 am

Call 49747778

Smoke House Deli: All week: Browse a two-page midnight menu that includes sandwiches, pizza and dessert.

Time Till 4 am

Call 24933222

Subway: Fridays and Saturdays: It's never too late to grab a sub and so, you can feast on all the fare even after midnight.

Time Till 3 am

Call 65263931

The Wine Rack: Fridays and Saturdays: Pick from European, North Indian and Continental cuisine to savour.

Time Till 3.30 am

Call 8454966611

SodaBottleOpenerWala: Fridays and Saturdays: Craving Parsi cuisine? This is a one-stop shop.

Time Till 3 am

Call 49742015

Typhoon Shelter: All week: Take a virtual culinary trip to Hong Kong as you gorge on dumplings and noodles.

Time Till 4 am

Call 49193100

Asia Kitchen by Mainland China: All week: Skipped celebrating Chinese New Year? This restaurant has you covered with a special menu themed on it.

Time Till 4 am

Call 9320478306

Mathuradas and Todi Mills

Anti Social: On Fridays and Saturdays: The after hours menu, based on what most people crave after a hard day's work comprises simple yet belly-filling options. The music won't be playing post 1 am.

Time 4 am

Call 7506394240

Kamala Mills, Lower parel

Hotel ShangHigh: Fridays and Saturdays: An all-you-can eat midnight dimsums menu, ideal as it's light, healthy and pocket-friendly. Treat yourself to a range of options such as charcoal har gau and shaved truffle, prawn and crab meat.

Time Till 3 am

Call 7718882923

145 Cafe & Bar: Fridays and Saturdays: Five variants of wood-fired pizzas — Greek, pepperoni, BBQ, tandoori chicken and margherita — and kebabs such as Malabari seekh roll kebab and reshmi broccoli kebab, accompanied by a Nutella freakshake or a red velvet or Ferrero Rocher one.

Time Till 4 am

Call 68239997

Younion: Starting tonight, daily: Burgers make for the perfect post-drinking snack. And the midnight burger binge options at this eatery hope to satiate all of your after-hours cravings, with over 10 options that can be paired with coffee and non-alcoholic beverages.

Time Till 3 am

Call 8433942801

1441 Pizzeria: Fridays and Saturdays: Choose from the full menu for a midnight snack and get a 15 per cent discount post midnight.

Time Till 3 am

Call 9820144184

Also open: FLEA Bazaar Café (Till 2 am, 9152017990).

Phoenix market city, Kurla

Chinese Wok: Fridays and Saturdays: Order two items, and get 50 per cent off on the second item post midnight.

Time Till 5 am

Call 62231252

Also open: JIT (till 12 am; 8291267006), Cafe Delhi Heights (till 4 am; 49706595), Doner & Gyros (Saturday till 5 am; 49790454), Marks & Spencer (till 5 am; 61801665), Wow Momos (till 5 am; 61802084), Burger King (till 5 am; 61801790)

Growel's 101, Kandivili

We just heard

The mall is offering free parking to exits after 12 midnight till 3.30 am this weekend. You can even drop off your bill at the reward counter and get double loyalty reward points for the F&B brands billing done from 11 pm to 3 am. The food court will remain open till 3 am.

Pizza Hut: Fridays: Three medium-size pizzas starting from '499; Saturdays: Pizzas starting from '99 and '199.

Time Till 3 am

Call 39883988

Malgudi: Fridays and Saturdays: Looking for South Indian fare with filter kappa to go with it? There's 20 per cent off on a special combo.

Time Till 3 am

Call 9004215861

Chyna: Fridays and Saturdays: From noodles to American chopsuey, satiate your Chinese hunger pangs with a 40 per cent discount.

Time Till 3 am

Call 61273642

Cafe Bollywood: Fridays and Saturdays: Known for their street food and quirky audio cassette decor, there's a flat 10 per cent off on billing of '500. Above that, you can get 15 per cent off.

Time Till 3 am

Call 28222968

Subway: Fridays and Saturdays: In the mood for a sub? Make the most of their offers where you can avail of 15 per cent off as well.

Time Till 3 am

Call 61272037

Tibb's Frankie: Fridays and Saturdays: Buy a good ol' frankie and get 25 per cent off on the second one. Time for a party!

Time Till 3 am

Call 7045790020

House of Candy: Fridays and Saturdays: Nibble on gummy bears and fizzy peaches and strawberry belts and get 10 per cent off on billing '500. Above that, you can get 15 per cent off.

TIime Till 3 am

Call 66993001

Other outlets:

Burger King (till 3 am; 33558000), Wow Momo (till 3 am; 9892684392), Sanskriti (till 3 am; 28873133), Wok Express (till 3 am; 66993001), Sbarro (till 3 am; 62362919), McDonald's (till 3 am; 49134792), JW Juice Bar (till 3 am; 9892370128); Mobikare (Saturday only, till 1 am, 8806964528), Baskin Robbins (66989988; till 1 am), and Gelato (9136333027; till 12 am).

Timezone

The gaming arena will remain open till midnight.

Social: Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, and Fun Republic, Andheri

A special menu has been curated by Glyston Gracias, city chef, SOCIAL, Mumbai, and would include dishes like vada pav bao, anda shami pao, social bhurjee, magic kebab,

butter garlic chilli momos, tikka tacos, the jus-c-lucy burger, butter chicken biryani, spaghetti aop, chilli chicken black pepper china box, chocolate chutzpah and their seekh paratha.

Time Till 4 am

Call 7506394246 (Goregaon) and 7506394245 (Andheri)

