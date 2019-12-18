This young girl gifted Supriya Sule a beautiful drawing that you must see

Supriya Sule with her young fan Mugdha who made a drawing of the NCP leader. Picture/Instagram Supriya Sule

Politician and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture where the 50-year-old can be seen posing for a picture with one of the young fans.

View this post on Instagram Thank you - Mugdha! A post shared by Supriya Sule (@supriyasule) onDec 16, 2019 at 6:57am PST

Interestingly, it seems like the NCP leader was gifted a drawing of herself by her fan who was identified as Mugdha. While sharing the post, Sule wrote: Thank you - Mugdha! In the picture, the Baramati MP is seen posing with Mughda as she holds the drawing.

In the drawing, Supriya is seen donning a yellow saree. It also has a caption by Mughda that reads: Supriya T.

Supriya Sule often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her followers on Instagram. In the past too, the Baramati MP has shared beautiful insights from her life .

Here's a look at few of them:

View this post on Instagram Congratulations Rima and Manoj! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #LatePost A post shared by Supriya Sule (@supriyasule) onDec 14, 2019 at 9:48pm PST

Recently, Supriya Sule shared a photo where she was seen posing alongside leading Bollywood actors and industrialists. While sharing the photo, Sule wrote: Congratulations Rima and Manoj!

View this post on Instagram With Mr. Poonawala #LatePost A post shared by Supriya Sule (@supriyasule) onDec 13, 2019 at 7:36pm PST

Sule shared another photo where she was seen bonding with her father and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and business tycoon Cyrus Poonawalla.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Aai! âÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #LatePost A post shared by Supriya Sule (@supriyasule) onDec 13, 2019 at 5:09pm PST

Supriya shared this picture on her mother's birthday, One can also see Sharad Pawar among others eagerly waiting for the cake cutting ceremony.

While sharing this picture, Supriya Sule wished a 'Happy Anniversary' to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and the first lady of the state, Rashmi Thackeray.

