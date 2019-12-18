This young girl gifted Supriya Sule a beautiful drawing that you must see
Supriya Sule was all smiles for the camera as she posed with the drawing and Mugdha.
Politician and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture where the 50-year-old can be seen posing for a picture with one of the young fans.
Interestingly, it seems like the NCP leader was gifted a drawing of herself by her fan who was identified as Mugdha. While sharing the post, Sule wrote: Thank you - Mugdha! In the picture, the Baramati MP is seen posing with Mughda as she holds the drawing.
In the drawing, Supriya is seen donning a yellow saree. It also has a caption by Mughda that reads: Supriya T.
Supriya Sule often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her followers on Instagram. In the past too, the Baramati MP has shared beautiful insights from her life .
Here's a look at few of them:
Recently, Supriya Sule shared a photo where she was seen posing alongside leading Bollywood actors and industrialists. While sharing the photo, Sule wrote: Congratulations Rima and Manoj!
Sule shared another photo where she was seen bonding with her father and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and business tycoon Cyrus Poonawalla.
Supriya shared this picture on her mother's birthday, One can also see Sharad Pawar among others eagerly waiting for the cake cutting ceremony.
Wishing Hon.Uddhav Thackeray Ji and Rashmi Ji Happy Anniversary in Advance!
While sharing this picture, Supriya Sule wished a 'Happy Anniversary' to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and the first lady of the state, Rashmi Thackeray.
Politician and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule who recently took oath as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the third consecutive term was born on June 30, 1969. Supriya was born to Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Sharadchandra Pawar in Pune.
An active politician and currently a member of the 17th Lok Sabha of India, Supriya Sule was born and brought up in Pune. The 50-year-old politician completed her graduation from Jai Hind College in Mumbai and earned a B.Sc. degree in Microbiology.
In pic: Supriya Sule poses for a picture with father Sharad Pawar.
Supriya Sule married Sadanand Bhalchandra Sule on March 4, 1991, and the couple has been married for over 28 years.
In the pic, Supriya Sule poses for a picture with husband Sadanand on the occasion of Diwali.
Supriya Sule and her husband Sadanand have two children. Her son Vijay and daughter Revati are currently pursuing their studies in Mumbai.
In pic: Supriya and hubby Sadanand pose for a picture with their pet as Supriya captions this one: With our New Family Member Luka!
Although being born in a political family and being the daughter of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule did not choose politics as her career. Rather, the humble politician spent some time in California, where she studied water pollution at UC Berkeley. Post which she moved to Indonesia and Singapore before returning to Mumbai.
Nearly 13 years ago, Supriya Sule was elected to the Rajya Sabha in September 2006 from Maharashtra. She then went on to take part in active politics and even led a state-level campaign against female foeticide. The campaign included padayatras, college events, competitions, etc.
In picture: Supriya Sule caught in a candid moment with cousin Ajit Pawar.
In 2009, Supriya Sule contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Baramati constituency and won by a margin of 3,36,831 votes. The Baramati constituency was previously represented by her father Sharad Pawar. Post which she won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections once again thereby retaining her seat and making Baramati her strong fort.
The former alumni of Jai Hind College, Supriya Sule is one of the few politicians who is quite active on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. The 50-year-old politician often takes to social media to give her fans and followers insights from her personal and professional life.
Member of Parliament Supriya Sule took to Instagram to share inside pictures from Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray's wedding to Mitali Borude. In the pic, Supriya Sule is seen enjoying the wedding with her hubby Sadanand, father Sharad Pawar as they pose for a picture with Ratan Tata, and Asha Bhosle
Supriya Sule has always been vocal about women empowerment and has time and again held several rallies against female foeticide, and the dowry system. For her constant support and efforts towards women empowerment, she was awarded the prestigious 'Mumbai Women of the Decade Award' by All Ladies League for her outstanding contribution to social service.
Supriya Sule took to Instagram to share a leaf from her personal life as she shared this beautiful picture where the MP is seen having a memorable time with her friends. Supriya captioned the pic: Precious Time. With My Besties - My Strength, My Family, My Friends, My Life!
Supriya Sule is seen having lunch with her colleagues as she captions this one: Had a Fabulous Lunch today at 'Baba Ka Dhabba' at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi
In pic: Supriya Sule poses for a group picture with best friends Tina Ambani and Rima Kapoor. She captions this one: Fun Moments with Friends! Lovely to have Our Dearest Rima Back.
In pic: Supriya Sule poses for a family picture with Parth Pawar and Rohit Pawar. She captioned the picture: Fun Time With Family!
In pic: Supriya Sule pats a horse as she smiles while posing for the picture during the Agricultural Exhibition held in Indapur, Pune.
In pic: Supriya Sule poses for a picture with her husband Sadanand, son Vijay and daughter Revati post-filing her nomination papers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. She captioned the picture: Moments from Yesterdays Nomination Filling!
In pic: Member of Parliament Supriya Sule shares candid moments from the parliament as she poses for a picture with Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
In pic: Supriya Sule celebrates her friend's birthday as she poses for a group picture.
In pic: Supriya Sule poses for a family picture as she captions the pic: Happy Moments with Family!
In pic: Supriya Sule poses for a picture with old friends as she catches up with them after a long time.
Baramati MP Supriya Sule welcomed Aaditya Thackeray at Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday in a candid and loving way. Pic/ Suresh Karkera
Supriya Sule was seen smiling as she hugged her cousin Ajit Pawar at Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera
Supriya Sule poses with Rashmi Thackeray, who is the wife of Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park on Thursday.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is a staunch politician and a family woman. From studying water pollution at UC Berkeley to carving a niche for herself in active politics, Supriya Sule's journey is truly commendable. Through her hard work, grit, and determination, Supriya Sule rose through the ranks to become one of the prominent faces of Maharastra politics. Here’s a look at Supriya Sule in pictures. (All Photos/ Instagram Supriya Sule)
