Those conspiring to link Aaditya Thackeray to Sushant case will have to pay heavy price: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena lead Sanjay Raut, on Wednesday, alleged that there is a concerted effort to link Maharashtra cabinet minister and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aaditya Thackeray, to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

“What has Aaditya Thackeray got to do with the Sushant Singh Rajput case? It seems the opposition still cannot digest that the Shiv Sena-led government has come to power in the state,” Raut said.

Raut added that those conspiring to link Aaditya Thackeray, also chief of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena, to the case will have to pay a heavy price for it.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that people who were trying to drag him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, are mired in dirty politics.

In a statement, Uddhav Thackeray's elder son said he chose to be patient till now, but will no longer be so. "Some people are so frustrated because of their political failure and the success of our government," he said.

Apparently, the response came after accusers have been suggesting that a young minister had attended a party held at Sushant's place, and efforts were made to mask the information. However, the Mumbai police have ruled out any such finding. On Tuesday, former CM and BJP leader Narayan Rane accused the government of protecting someone in the case, which he said wasn't suicide but murder.

Aaditya said some people were unnecessarily dragging him and his family into the case. "I, in no way, am connected with this case. And let me assure you as the grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray, that I will not do anything that will endanger the honour of my family," Aaditya said in a Marathi statement posted on Twitter. Read More Here.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his apartment in Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police, which said the actor had committed suicide, are investigating the case.

The Bihar police have also registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty, following a complaint filed Sushant's father KK Singh.

Earlier in the day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Union of India has in principle accepted the recommendation by the Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case. Read More Here.

Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the notification for the Central Bureau of Investigation will be issued soon, preferably by the end of the day.

The top court, in its order, gave three days to all parties to put on record their respective stand.

It also noted that the Mumbai Police must submit it's records of investigations done so far. Hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news