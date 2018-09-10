Thousands of Muslims hit the road in silent protests in Pune

national

The Muslim Muk Mahamorcha started out from Pimpri-Chinchwad and ended at Golibar Maidan and Vidhan Bhavan areas in Pune city

Representational Image

On the heels of the Maratha Kranti Morcha and Dhangar community protests, the Muslim community in Pune spilled out in large numbers on the streets, marching silently, demanding that the 5 per cent reservation for the community be restored. Many political parties and non-Muslims, too, could be seen among the protesters.

The Muslim Muk Mahamorcha started out from Pimpri-Chinchwad and ended at Golibar Maidan and Vidhan Bhavan areas in Pune city. The agitators also carried out protests near the old District Council buildings from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue to Sadhu Vasvani Chowk and ended at Vidhan Sabha area. Around 3,000 volunteers organised and took part in the morcha. No announcements were made during the protest. The protest was led by girls followed by women, senior citizens, youth and various political party activists and leaders.

The morcha was supported by various political organisations in Pune city and districts. The protesters were also demanding that cognisance be taken of Muslims always being targeted over various issues Academician P A Inamdar said, "Reservation is our right and every citizen is demanding it."

Anjum Inamdar, a protester, said, "Some innocent Muslims are being targeted in mob lynchings and murdered on crowded streets. There should be strict action taken in such incidents. Muslims should not always be blamed for the killing of cows or slaughtering. They also wanted Muslims to stop being targeted for Love Jihad. They also wanted encroachments removed from Waqf land and religious atrocities against Dalits and Muslims should be stopped. The agitators were seen holding placards and boards with slogans written on them.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates