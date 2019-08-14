Three children die due to electrocution in Andhra Pradesh

national

The children started playing around a flag pole of a political party which was close to an electric pole which they had hit with an iron rod

In a shocking incident, three children died of electrocution on the spot while they were returning from a mosque after offering morning Namaz in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. The horrific incident took place in Kopparam village in Santamagulur Mandal in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The three deceased children have been identified as Ameen Peer (11), Ghouse (11) and Hussain (10). According to Santamaguluru PS sub-inspector, Sivanagaraju, the incident took place when the children were returning home after offering their morning namaz.

On their way back home, the children started playing around a flag pole of a political party which was close to an electric pole which they had hit with an iron rod. When the iron rod came in contact with the electric pole, the children got electrocuted and died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot in order to investigate the matter and have registered an FIR for the same.

In a similar incident, three people died while two others were left injured due to electrocution. Both the incidents took place in Mumbai as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city in Mumbai. In the first incident, 60-year-old Kashima Yudiyar was injured after being electrocuted but was declared dead on arrival.

While in the second incident, 60-year-old Rajesh Yadav and 35-year-old Sanjay Yadav died after being electrocuted.

