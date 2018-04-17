Three food festivals to attend in Mumbai from April 20-May 31

It's not often that you get to savour Sindhi food that's not cooked at a friend's home. So, when a restaurant offers delicacies from the community, it's best to dig right in

Savour Sri Lanka

Enjoy a spread of delicious Sri Lankan food by Chef Hemal Shashika. Hailing from Kurunagala in the North West of the neighbouring country, the chef will be recreating the recipes from his mother's kitchen that bring back fond childhood memories filled with spices and flavours.

From: April 20 to 30

At: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Goregaon East.

Call: 9004661082

Tuck into Sindhi fare

It's not often that you get to savour Sindhi food that's not cooked at a friend's home. So, when a restaurant offers delicacies from the community, it's best to dig right in. Try sanna Pakoda and dahi mirchi in appetisers and other staples like sai bhaji, Sindhi chicken kadhi, arbi tuk and koki as part of the veg and non-veg thalis.

Time: 9 am to 1 am

At: KharâÂÂSocial, 5th Road, Khar West.

Call: 7506394243

Go crazy for mango

Enjoy the king of fruits in different dishes at this mango carnival. On offer are items like mango caprese, mango phirnee, mango-banana smoothie, deconstructed mango cheesecake, mango espresso vodka tube shot, mango float, bella mano, and traditional dishes like aam panna, aam barfee and amrakhand.

Till: May 31, 12 pm to 12 am

At: Hotel Kohinoor Continental, JB Nagar, Chakala

Call: 30806666

