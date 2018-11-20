Three girls drown in pit at Panvel railway station

national

The trio, all in the age group of 7-10 years, fell into the pit dug up for construction of a Panvel platform at around 2 PM

Representational picture

Three minor girls drowned on Monday after they fell into a pit at Panvel railway station in Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai, the police said. The trio, all in the age group of 7-10 years, fell into the pit dug up for construction of a platform at around 2 PM, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Rohita Bhosle, Resham Bhosle and Pratiksha Bhosle, he added.

