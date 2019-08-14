Three govt offices fined for breeding mosquitoes in Uttar Pradesh

national

The district administration has also asked all government offices to keep their premises clean and free of stagnant water, which is one of the most common breeding ground for mosquitoes

This picture has been used for representational purpose

On Wednesday, three government offices in Noida, Uttar Pradesh were penalised for not maintaining proper cleanliness and leading to breeding of mosquitoes on their premises. The government offices were penalised by District Health Department officials.

Also Read: BMC removes 8729 tires in 6 months to curb spreading of water-borne diseases

The penalty was imposed on City Magistrate office in Sector 19, local election office in Sector 18 and the district Transport office in Sector 34 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The incident came into limelight when an inspection by Gautam Buddh Nagar's Malaria control officials came to inspect public places amid cases of vector-borne diseases.

District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said that the city magistrate office has been issued a fine of Rs 7,000, the election office Rs 6,000 while the transport has been penalised a fin to the tune of Rs 7,000. According to the district health department, if these offices fail to pay the fine within due time, legal action would be initiated against them under Indian Penal Code section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The district administration has also asked all government offices to keep their premises clean and free of stagnant water, which is one of the most common breeding ground for mosquitoes thereby giving rise to diseases such as Zika virus, dengue, malaria, chikungunya, etc.

Also Read: Mantralaya dengue scare: BMC drops pesticide grains in Metro 3 pits

The district health department officials also added that the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that cause vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya breed in still water kept in old tyres, discarded utensils, and coolers and are not cleaned on a regular basis.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates