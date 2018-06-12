Three, including two models, held for prostitution in Thane

The arrests were made after the police got a tip-off that a woman was running a flesh trade business from the premises of a salon which was closed sometime back on the Mira Road

The district rural police arrested three people, including two small-time models, for allegedly being involved in flesh trade in the Bhayander township here, an official said on Monday.

The arrests were made after the police got a tip-off that a woman was running a flesh trade business from the premises of a salon which was closed sometime back on the Mira Road.

Based on the tip-off, the police sent a decoy customer to the premises. As the deal for flesh trade was being struck, the police arrested three people from there on Saturday, Bhayander Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni said.

Two men, including a model from Karnataka, and a woman model hailing from Bihar were among those arrested, he said.

The police also rescued two women from the place, he said.

Offences were registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, the police added.

The police said the woman who earlier ran the salon used the two models to get customers for running the prostitution business.

The models in-turn would woo women who came in contact with them during shows, the police added.

