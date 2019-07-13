Three killed, 8 others injured in bus-dumper collision in Uttar Pradesh

national

The eight injured persons were immediately rushed to the district hospital. The officer also said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem

In a horrific incident, three persons were killed and eight others suffered serious injuries when the private bus they were travelling in collided with a dumper in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district. The private double-decker bus was travelling from Dehradun to Nighasan in Lakhimpur Kehri district of Uttar Pradesh, met with an accident near Laugapar jungle in the morning, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aparna Gautam.

In the accident, Ramcharan (30) died on the spot while Fakhruddin (50) and another unidentified person succumbed to injuries during treatment, the SP said. The eight injured persons were immediately rushed to the district hospital. The officer also said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

The Saturday's accident comes days after a UPSRTC bus fell off a bridge in Agra on the Yamuna Expressway.

Twenty-nine persons were killed and 18 injured after the state-run bus skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain in Uttar Pradesh on July 8.

The Janrath bus of the Uttar Pradesh Roadways' Awadh Depot was going from Lucknow to Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT. The 165-km six-lane expressway connects Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

In a similar incident, eight Indians were among the 17 people who were killed when a tourist bus from Oman rammed into a signboard in Dubai. "We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that eight Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident. Consulate is in touch with relatives of some of the deceased and awaits further details for others to inform their families," the CGI Dubai said in a tweet.

The Consulate has also revealed the names of the victims. "The names of those who have passed away are: Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev, Tilakram Jawahar Thakur," it further tweeted.

The tourist's bus was carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities and crashed into the signboard at Al Rashidiya exit at 5.40 p.m. on Thursday. Nine people were also injured in the accident, of which four were Indians.

With inputs from PTI

