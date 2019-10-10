Throwback Thursday: Smriti Irani's latest post shows why she misses her kids childhood

Smriti shared this throwbcak picture of her children Zohr and Zoish, when the two were young and cute as kids. Pic/Instagram Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani known for her witty and humorous posts on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a heartarming post featuring her children Zoish and Zohr Irani. While sharing the throwback picture of her children, Smriti Irani, who is known for her witty and humorous posts on social media, showed why she is a hands-on mother.

Smriti Irani, who shares a unique and inseparable bond with her children which is beyond love, companionship, and friendship shared the childhood pictures and captioned it: Throwback to a time when they were young, cute and easily tackled! While the picture is adorable, it was her witty caption that has won hearts all over.

The throwback picture shows Irani's children, Zohr and Zoish standing lovingly with each other with flowers in their hands. From the picture, it seems as if the two were at an auspicious ceremony as the two had tilak on their foreheads. Irani is known for sharing adorable posts featuring her family; from her hubby Zubin to her son Zohr and daughters Shanelle and Zoish Irani.

A few days ago, Smriti Irani had shared a picture with her son Zohr and had captioned it saying, "Why did you grow up so soon?" Before sharing a candid picture with her son, Irani had shared a family portrait with her fans thereby giving insights into her family life.

The 43-year-old politician is the youngest minister in the BJP government right now. Not only she is the Minister for Women and Child Development but also the textile minister under PM Narendra Modi's government.

