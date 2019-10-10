Throwback Thursday: Smriti Irani's latest post shows why she misses her kids childhood
Union Minister Smriti Irani delighted her fans by sharing a stunning throwback pic of her kids with a hilarious caption that left has won hearts all over
Union Minister Smriti Irani known for her witty and humorous posts on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a heartarming post featuring her children Zoish and Zohr Irani. While sharing the throwback picture of her children, Smriti Irani, who is known for her witty and humorous posts on social media, showed why she is a hands-on mother.
Smriti Irani, who shares a unique and inseparable bond with her children which is beyond love, companionship, and friendship shared the childhood pictures and captioned it: Throwback to a time when they were young, cute and easily tackled! While the picture is adorable, it was her witty caption that has won hearts all over.
The throwback picture shows Irani's children, Zohr and Zoish standing lovingly with each other with flowers in their hands. From the picture, it seems as if the two were at an auspicious ceremony as the two had tilak on their foreheads. Irani is known for sharing adorable posts featuring her family; from her hubby Zubin to her son Zohr and daughters Shanelle and Zoish Irani.
A few days ago, Smriti Irani had shared a picture with her son Zohr and had captioned it saying, "Why did you grow up so soon?" Before sharing a candid picture with her son, Irani had shared a family portrait with her fans thereby giving insights into her family life.
The 43-year-old politician is the youngest minister in the BJP government right now. Not only she is the Minister for Women and Child Development but also the textile minister under PM Narendra Modi's government.
Smriti Irani handles the office of Minister of Textiles and was also given additional responsibility as Union Minister of Women and Child Development in the second term of Narendra Modi government. Apart from that, Smriti Irani is also a hands-on mother to her three children-Zohr, Zoish and step-daughter Shanelle.
Smriti Irani is very active on social media and she keeps sharing funny, relatable memes but also does not shy away from sharing pictures with her family every now and then. In this picture, she is seen holding her daughter, Zoish Irani, when she was born. She shared the picture on the occasion of her daughter's birthday.
In the picture, Smriti Irani can be seen celebrating the festival of Holi with her children. Smriti shared the picture and wrote, "Colours of life #missing my babies!" Smriti Irani notices key details about her children. In one of the pictures she shared, she writes about the expressions of her children and how she felt. "The naughty smile on @zohrirani_21 face & indulgent look on @shanelleirani speaks volumes re how I felt. Zoish as usual is in the “chalo aage badho” mudra."
The Union Minister shared this adorable picture of her children wearing similar jackets. With the picture, she shared the struggle of letting go of her children, being a hands-on mother.
It looks like Irani shares a great camaraderie with her son, Zohr Irani. She has often shared pictures an selfies with him and described her struggle behind getting him to pose for a photograph. "when your son cleans up for a friend and you harass him for a selfie instead". Furthur she shared hashtag which said, "Maakaatyachaar" making it even more relatable.
Smriti Irani shares pictures with both her son and daughter and often wishes them on social media. In a picture which was taken on her daughter's birthday, she hugged her and captioned it saying, "The birthday hug which reminds you ‘damn my baby has grown up'" She used the hashtag #simplejoys with this image.
Smriti Irani is one minister who doesn't refrain from taking a dig at herself. In a throwback picture with her children, she joked about her weight and wrote, "Throwback to a time when kids and weight were under control."
Smriti Irani shared a beautiful picture of her three children with their father, Zubin Irani. She often posts pictures of her children having fun with their father.
This picture beautifully sums up the relationship that Smriti Irani shares with her daughter as well as her mother. As she hugs her daughter, Smriti's mother joins in too!
It looks like Smriti Irani is very close to her daughter as she keeps sharing goofy pictures with her. In the caption for this image, Smriti Irani joked about trying to copy her daughter as she rolls her eyes but smiled because she could not.
Smriti Irani cherishes the time that she gets to spend with her children and her family. This picture which she took on New Year's was captioned, "Cherish every moment with those who love you unconditionally sans the mask you put on for the world to see."
In a picture will her three kids, Smriti Irani can be seen having a fun time. She wrote, "My love , my life, my babies." She has often called them, "Mere teen anmol ratan."
Union Minister Smriti Irani is not just a prominent leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party but she is also a hands-on mother. While Smriti keeps on sharing hilarious memes, posts on her Instagram handle, she doesn't refrain from showing her love for her children as well. She is a mother to son Zohr Irani and daughter Zoish Irani. She is also a stepmother to Shanelle Irani who is Zubin Irani's daughter from his previous marriage to Mona Irani. All pics courtesy: Smriti Irani's Instagram
