Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 4: Film earns Rs. 17.25 cr

bollywood

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan mints Rs. 123 crore in its first weekend

Thugs of Hindostan poster.

Thugs of Hindostan has minted 123 crore in its first weekend. The masala entertainer created box office history on Day 1 as it collected an all-time record breaking 52.25 crore nett (Hindi + Tamil+ Telugu) on a national holiday. The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer action extravaganza collected 17.25 crore nett (Hindi) on Sunday. It also collected 0.75 crore from its Tamil and Telugu versions. The 4 day total collection of the film including Tamil and Telugu is 123 crore nett.

On its opening day, Thugs shattered all previous opening day box office records in the history of Bollywood and it also became the first ever film to cross the 50 crore nett mark on a single day.

The high octane action adventure is set on the high seas and boasts of jaw-dropping, never seen before visual spectacles. The film is set to have a huge weekend as audiences are enjoying the visual spectacle. The film brings together two of the biggest icons of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time on big screen, making it a must watch movie for Hindi film lovers worldwide. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

Also Read: Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan Not Enough For The BO Magic?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates