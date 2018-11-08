Thugs of Hindostan Box Office prediction: Industry bets big on Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan

bollywood

Trade pundits predict Thugs Of Hindostan's opening weekend collections of over Rs 150 crore

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs Of Hindostan

As this year's Diwali offering - Thugs Of Hindostan - hits the marquee today, trade industry is betting big on the Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer. The adventure drama, that releases across 5,000 screens in India, is expected to register the highest opening weekend collections in Bollywood.

Trade analyst Amod Mehra says, "The first weekend collections of Thugs Of Hindostan is expected to be in the range of Rs 150-200 crore. The advance booking may have started off slowly, but it picked up yesterday. I am sure the occupancy in theatres will not be less than 90 per cent till Sunday."

Currently, Salman Khan's Sultan (2016), at reportedly R180.36 crore, holds the honour of registering the highest opening weekend. It may be noted that while Sultan enjoyed a five-day weekend upon its release, the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed venture has four days to make merry.

The buzz around the film can be gauged by the fact that the audience is making a beeline for it, despite the 10 per cent surge in ticket prices. Mehra adds, "The ticket prices of big films have always been higher. Thugs Of Hindostan is a big-screen spectacle and people don't mind spending on it." Interestingly, the film's advance booking opened on Saturday instead of Monday.

