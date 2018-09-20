Thugs of Hindostan: Here's the cruel and merciless villain Lord John Clive

bollywood

After releasing the characters of Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the makers of Thugs of Hindostan have released the villain's character from the magnum opus

Lloyd Owen as Lord John Clive in Thugs of Hindostan

Yash Raj Films Thugs of Hindostan promises to give audiences a visual spectacle this Diwali with a larger than life, never seen before action extravaganza, it is the most awaited film releasing this Diwali. The film also presents an epic battle with the all-powerful enemy.

In keeping with the innovative move to introduce the primary characters of the film through motion posters, Yash Raj Films today unveiled the cruel, evil, highly manipulative and merciless villain of Thugs of Hindostan – Lord John Clive, the commander of the East India Company. Lord John Clive, played by British actor Lloyd Owen is the enemy one should never make. He is the face of the British Raj in India and a symbol of cold evil and deadly ambition.

Aamir Khan also took to his Twitter account and shared the motion poster of Lloyd Owen.

The makers of the film have already released Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's character. Amitabh Bachchan plays a battle-hardened warrior Khudabaksh, whereas Fatima plays a daredevil warrior, Zafira.

Having pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time, it is the biggest ever film produced by Bollywood. With a casting that also comprises Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs of Hindostan is set to treat audiences with an exciting, visually stunning cinematic experience on the big screen.

Yash Raj Films mega action entertainer, Thugs of Hindostan, is set to release on November 8, the national holiday.

