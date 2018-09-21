Thugs of Hindostan: Watch Katrina Kaif in her hottest desi avatar as Suraiyya

bollywood

The makers of magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan have released Katrina Kaif's character from the film

The makers of Thugs of Hindostan have been surprising the audience by introducing every important character of the film through motion posters. After revealing megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and the film's antagonist Lloyd Owen, Yash Raj Films have introduced the sizzling Suraiyya, essayed by Katrina Kaif. This undoubtedly can be touted as her hottest desi avatar with 'alta' in her hands and feet. She plays the role of dancer Suraiyya in Thugs of Hindostan. In the film, Suraiyya has been shown as the most gorgeous girl in British India who makes every man go weak in their knees.

Actor Aamir Khan also took to Twitter to introduce Katrina Kaif, and said how his heart fell for her ever since they did Dhoom 3 together. Check the tweet here:

Thugs of Hindostan is the biggest visual spectacle hitting the big screen this Diwali. It boasts of a larger than life, never seen before action extravaganza and an incredible casting coup that brings together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on-screen for the first time.

With a casting that also comprises Fatima Sana Shaikh as the daredevil Zafira, Thugs of Hindostan is the most anticipated film releasing this Diwali. The film is set to treat audiences across age groups with the biggest jaw-dropping action sequences seen by audiences on the screen to date. With its edge-of-the-seat thrills and an epic adventure and war on the seas, the film is set to light up this Diwali.

YRF’s mega action entertainer, Thugs of Hindostan, is set to release on November 8, the national holiday.

