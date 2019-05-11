Tiger found dead in Melghat reserve

national

Post mortem report awaited but officials rule out poaching as all organs were intact; feel it drowned because of inability to climb out of a deep natural water hole

The tiger was found dead by a Forest Department guard

A six-year-old tiger was found dead in Melghat Tiger Reserve in central India on Thursday. While the exact reason for the death is not known, this is the eighth tiger death in the state this year and the 41st in the country.

According to Forest Department officials, a guard from their patrolling team saw the carcass of the tiger floating inside a natural waterhole in Jamlikundi nala at around 10 am. He informed about the same to the Range Forest Officer and senior officials.

The site was secured by the Round Officer, forest guards and forest labourers soon after the discovery. A preliminary scan of the surrounding area was conducted for any evidence of human presence. The authorities also checked water bodies in a 1 km radius as per protocol. An area of 500 m radius from the scene was also scanned to find any relevant evidence.

Speaking to mid-day, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF) Sunil Limaye said, "The incident is really unfortunate. The cause of the death will be ascertained after obtaining the post mortem and toxicological reports. However, no body parts were found missing or removed. No haemorrhage or internal bleeding was noticed in the preliminary PM report. No cattle or livestock kills have been reported in the vicinity — no carcasses were available for toxicological analysis. Waterholes in the vicinity were also checked for poisoning. No abnormal pH was detected. There were no signs of water poisoning."

The official ruled out the possibility of poaching as all the body parts are intact. It is said that cause of death is probably drowning, caused by physical inability to climb out of the deep, natural waterhole. However confirmation of actual cause of death will be ascertained after obtaining PM and forensic report.

