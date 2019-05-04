Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park's white tiger Bajirao dies of age-related complications

national

Bajirao lost the ability to walk 10 days before its death

Bajirao, the 18-year-old white tiger at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), succumbed to age-related illnesses on Friday. The male tiger was suffering from chronic ankylosis in the left shoulder and chronic arthritis for the past four years. He had lost the ability to walk 10 days before its death.

Bajirao, born in 2001 at SGNP to Renuka and Siddharth, was being treated by an expert advisory committee. The panel included senior veterinarians from Bombay Veterinary College (BVC) and retired vets from SGNP. However, Bajirao succumbed to its illness at 5.30 am on Friday at SGNP, Borivli. Bajirao was cremated later in the day after BVC's pathology department conducted a post-mortem.

Dr Shailesh Pethe, veterinary officer at SGNP, said, "Prima facie, the post-mortem findings were suggestive of necrotic and multifocal pyemic lesions in visceral organs namely kidney, heart and liver indicating multiple organ failure, complicated with old age as probable cause of death."

