Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria: Meet Karan Johar's class of 2018

Karan Johar introduces the Student of the Year 2 cast

Producer Karan Johar finally took to social media on Wednesday to announce the female leads of Student Of The Year 2. Ananya Pandey (above) and Tara Sutaria form part of the brat pack along with Tiger Shroff. Ananya is daughter to actor Chunky Pandey. Tara, a former video jockey was seen in the sitcom, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir.

Though Tiger Shroff's name was announced last November, there had been a great deal of speculation about the female cast. There was talk about Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani being roped in, but KJo and director Punit Malhotra felt Ananya and Tara were best suited for the sequel to the 2012 film.

Karan Johar gave birth to three superstars with his film, Student of The Year (2012) – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Under the guidance of their mentor, Karan, the three students are mastering each class with their projects. While Tiger Shroff was always confirmed for the 2018 batch of this uber cool school, the hysteria around the two new leading ladies never died down. However, Karan Johar announced the entire cast of the film on Wednesday, April 11. He took to his Twitter account to introduce actor Chunky Panday's daughter – Ananya Panday and debutante Tara Sutaria. In the three new posters, Ananya is seen sporting a sports jacket and pants with a bag pack, while Tara looks chic in denim shorts and jacket with a top.

Since star kid Ananya is already known in the social circuits, Tara Sutaria is lesser known. Tara currently has 82,000 Instagram followers. She has uploaded several pictures of herself on her Instagram account, which also includes pictures of her working out in the gym. It's worth noting that Karan Johar has often been accused of supporting nepotism by casting children of Bollywood industry folk in his films. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, is a relative outsider. Student of the Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra is set to hit screens on November 23.

Also read - Student of The Year 2: Here's everything you need to know about Karan Johar's film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates