Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are secretly holidaying in Maldives. Details inside

While Disha Patani has been posting images from her Maldivian holiday on her social media handles, what many don't know is that boyfriend Tiger Shroff has accompanied her on the getaway as well.

Says a source close to the couple, "It's a private island resort, and they have booked a secluded villa for themselves. They had stayed at the same resort during their holiday in January this year. They didn't get a chance to celebrate the success of Baaghi 2 due to their hectic schedules. So, the two decided to take off to spend quality time together."

Considering both are water babies, their choice of destination was a no-brainer. "Disha loves all kinds of water sports including scuba diving and deep sea diving. Tiger, too, loves water sports." Interestingly, Disha Patani has also hired the same agency that handles Shroff's career, at his behest.

