Tiger Shroff becomes the youngest actor to hold a franchise with Baaghi

Tiger Shroff entered the Industry five years ago with Heropanti and his much-awaited movie, Student of the Year 2 is set to hit the theatres on May 10, 2019

Tiger Shroff. Pic/instagram.com/tigerjackieshroff

Baaghi has created a benchmark as the franchise that has given Bollywood one of it's most bankable stars. Tiger Shroff is the face of this successful franchise, which has seen blockbuster numbers on the box office.

Now, the actor will be a part of the third instalment of the action franchise, making him the youngest actor to have a film franchise after his name. Tiger has gained growing popularity among the masses with his acting chops, the consistency of his talent, as well as his jaw-dropping dance moves, all of which has made him a popular face across tinsel town.

Winning the label of Student of the Year even before the release of the film, Tiger Shroff as Rohan has captivated the interests of the audience with his underdog character. Keeping his eyes only on the goal, Tiger Shroff is seen packing a punch and scaling heights in the recent song outings of Student Of The Year 2.

