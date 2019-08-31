Krishna Shroff: Tiger is 100 per cent single

bollywood

Tiger Shroff's sister in an interview revealed the truth about Tiger and Disha.

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff

Speculation is rife that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are no longer together. Though they would always be spotted together, the two did not admit to being a couple. Now, Tiger's sister Krishna seems to have put rumours to rest. As a guest on the chat show, Nothing To Hide, she spoke about being open about relationships. She said, "I'm proud of the person I'm with, so why hide that from anybody?" When asked to address the same question for her brother, Krishna quipped, "You know that I don't lie and how straight I'm about everything. Tiger is 100 per cent single." Krishna further added that she'd 'set-up' Disha with Aditya Roy Kapur, fuelling news of them being an item!

A few months ago, there was buzz that Tiger and Disha had, in fact, broken up. According to a report, a source had revealed, "Tiger and Disha's relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and the people around them had seen it coming."

Jackie Shroff, veteran actor and Tiger's father, had in an interview spoken about his son's relationship with Disha. He had said, "Tiger found his first friend who is a girl at 25, till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and workout together. She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life, for now, they are just friends."

