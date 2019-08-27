Watch Video: Disha Patani ace a perfect somersaults; Tiger Shroff finds it lit

bollywood

Disha Patani's agility and sense of balance watching the video will leave you startled

Disha Patani/picture courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram account

Disha Patani is a fitness freak, and her Instagram posts are proof enough. Disha's obsession for fitness is only too well known! In fact, the actress is known to never miss her daily exercise regime, which explains that toned look. Her workout videos not only motivate and inspire fans, Disha regularly posts videos and pictures on social media so that they take to working out.

Disha Patani has now posted a video on her Instagram where the actress is seen acing the art of somersaults, but not alone, with the help of a trainer. You cannot but help marvel at Disha's agility and sense of balance watching the video, as she makes a perfect landing under the supervision of an expert.

Tiger Shroff found the video super lit! Take a look at the comment here:

Sometime back, it was reported that Disha prefers to work out twice a day. Kickboxing and dancing are other ways through which she stays fit, apart from working out and lifting weights. Speaking of her workout sessions, Disha Patani said in an interview with mid-day: "When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. [Only when] you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere."

Having once trained on concrete terrace floors, she also mentioned how falling on her head made her lose memory. "I lost six months of my life because I couldn't remember anything." Disha further added: "I need the strength that I develop in the gym to build strong shoulders for gymnastics. I need strong legs to pull off MMA. Only if I am strong will I be able to pull off these movements. So, I weight-train for 60-90 minutes, six days a week."

Disha Patani turned showstopper for ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, who returned to the Lakme Fashion Week/Festive 2019 after 15 years. Disha stole the show with her blue metallic gown with a front slit and completing her looks with smoky eyes. Her open straight locks added more glamour to her looks.

