Tiger Shroff on dating Disha Patani: I can't afford

bollywood

A couple of months ago, there were rumours of the duo calling it quits. In his latest Q&A session with fans, one of the followers asked him if he is dating Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff simply answered, "I can't afford"

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Speculations of Tiger Shroff dating Disha Patani have been doing rounds since ages now. However, the alleged couple did not speak about their relationship in public. But, on Saturday, Tiger Shroff finally broke his silence and how! The actor surprised one and all when he said that he can not afford to date Disha.

Tiger, who will be next seen in War, had a Q&A session with his followers and fans. Needless to say, he was bombarded with a variety of questions by netizens. Some asked about his fitness secret, while some wanted to know his favourite co-star. However, one of the followers asked him if he is dating Disha and he simply answered, "I can't afford."

A couple of months ago, there were rumours of the duo calling it quits. According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source, who is a common friend to them both, had revealed, "Tiger and Disha's relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and the people around them had seen it coming."

Also View Photos: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's dinner outing in Bandra

If the rumour mills were to be believed, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have had differences for the longest time, however, the couple would keep sorting it out as they wanted to be with each other. "Now, they have realised that they are better off as friends than lovers. It was an amicable break-up and Tiger-Disha continue to be friends even post their decision," added another source close to the pair.

Jackie Shroff, veteran actor and Tiger's father, had spoken about his son's relationship with Disha. He had said, "Tiger found his first friend who is a girl at 25, till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and workout together. She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life, for now, they are just friends."

Coming back to Tiger Shroff's Q&A session, another question popped up was the number of girlfriends the actor has. He replied "Not enough".

Tiger Shroff, who started learning martial arts at the age of four also revealed that Hrithik Roshan, Michael Jackson, Jackie Shroff, and Bruce Lee are his idols while Paresh Shirodkar and Hrithik are his dancing inspiration.

Tiger who was last seen in 'Student Of The Year 2', will next be seen in 'Baaghi 3', 'War' and 'Rambo'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates