Tiger Shroff: I've scripts that allowed me to express my passion for action

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, the name that is synonymous to high-octane action genre has made etched a special place in Bollywood. An actor who has performed his own stunts for quite some time now expressed how important action and martial arts is for him. In a recent interview, the actor expressed: "My passion is solely in the action genre since I was a child until now Whatever little I have achieved is because of this genre Although it's not an easy genre I'm blessed that from my first film, I've scripts that allowed me to express my passion and craft for action."

Tiger Shroff has already finished shooting an action sequence that was scheduled for one week. The actor has been giving it his all for the third instalment of Baaghi and even learned multiple action forms like Kung Fu, Krav Maga, Kick Boxing, and Muay Thai, all under the guidance of his action mentor Kecha Khamphakde.

After stunning fans with consistent delivery of stellar performances in the action-packed Baaghi series, the fans are going gaga over the movie's third instalment since its inception and can't wait anymore for its release to admire Tiger's kicks, punches, and defences backed with impactful dialogues.

Speaking of War, Anand roped in Hollywood stunt director Paul Jennings, whose resume includes prestigious projects like The Dark Knight (2008), Jack Reacher (2012), San Andreas (2015) and Game Of Thrones, among others. A source also informed mid-day: "Paul is the architect of this action segment. The crew had done a recce of the location six months before the sequence was shot there. Aware that performing stunts on ice can be tricky, Jennings and his team choreographed the stunts in a way that they were high on adrenaline while using the surroundings to create a visual spectacle. It was shot over a couple of days in the biting cold last year. Hrithik and Tiger practised for weeks before canning the shot."

Anand also said: "We were clear that we wanted to give Indian audiences action that they have never seen before. The car sequence sees Hrithik and Tiger perform an adrenaline-pumping stunt that has been shot on ice. We were informed by our production team that we were the first film in the world to shoot an action scene of this scale in the Arctic! Though the sequence was risky, it was so stunning visually that we went for it."

Apart from Baaghi 3, the recently released teaser of Tiger's upcoming film 'War' gave us glimpses of the actor performing stunts from high-speed car chases to an avalanche scene, Tiger leaves no room for fans to catch their breath.

