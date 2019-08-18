Tiger Shroff 'deadlifts' 200 kg; watch video

bollywood

As he is known for his love for fitness, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to upload a video, where he is seen doing deadlifts with 200 kg in the gym

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, who is synonymous to flexibility and stupendous stunts has established his own identity in the B-town. The actor's Instagram page is mostly flooded with dance and fitness videos. He is no less than in inspiration amongst the youngsters. On a Sunday, Tiger Shroff has simply stood as a motivation for all the gym freaks and fitness lovers.

Tiger Shroff stunned his friends and fans as he shared a video of him lifting 200 kg. "Its been a while since I pushed myself this far. 200 kgs. Used to feel a lot lighter back in high school. Only human," he captioned the video.

Fans couldn't stop praising the actor on social media. Not only the audience, but B-town actors were also head over heels in awe watching his working out. Actor Ishaan Khatter commented: "Superhuman". To which, Tiger replied: "Haha bro on our way."

On the acting front, Tiger currently awaits the release of his forthcoming film War, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The actor will also be a part of the third instalment of Baaghi, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. "Well, we are definitely scaling up on the action and I don't want to reveal anything right now, but you can imagine the helicopter sequence times ten right now." the actor said in a media interaction.

After stunning fans with consistent delivery of stellar performances in the action-packed Baaghi series, the fans are going gaga over the movie's third instalment since its inception and can't wait anymore for its release to admire Tiger's kicks, punches, and defences backed with impactful dialogues.

Talking about his personal life, speculations of Tiger Shroff dating Disha Patani have been doing rounds since for a while now. However, the alleged couple has neither denied or accepted about their relationship. In a media interaction earlier this month, Tiger Shroff finally broke his silence. The actor surprised one and all when he said that he can not afford to date Disha.

A source close to Tiger and Disha said in an interview with Pinkvilla: "Tiger and Disha's relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and the people around them had seen it coming."

