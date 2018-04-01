Tiger Shroff roars ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 crosses Rs 25 crore mark on opening day

Tiger Shroff marches ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan and becomes the only Bollywood gen-next actor to cross the 25 crore mark on a opening day with his latest release, Baaghi2. The actor who is just 5 films older has left behind the actors who have bucket full of films in their kitty.

While considering the day one numbers of Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani which minted 19.42 Cr, Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat which also had an ensemble star cast minted 18.21 Cr and Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 which minted 16 Cr, Tiger Shroff become the ultimate winner with Baaghi 2 marking 25.10 Cr on day 1.

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 opening is across the board with even South and West Bengal recording very good collections where normally mass action films start a bit slower. Baaghi 2 which showcases Tiger Shroff in a never seen before action packed avatar also marks the actor's first biggest opener.

Tiger Shroff's kickass punches, flying kicks and intense avatar has pic has piqued audience leading their footfalls towards theaters. The fandom and hysteria Tiger Shroff is currently witnessing no other gen-next star has witnessed.

