Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film clocks one year

bollywood

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial film, Tiger Zinda Hai completes one year on Saturday

Tiger Zinda Hai poster

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai completed a year since its release on Saturday, and the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar is all nostalgic. "Time flies, one year to 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Thank you for all the love," Zafar tweeted.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, helmed by Kabir Khan. The film also featured actress Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. Zafar is once again shooting with Salman and Katrina for the film Bharat, which is scheduled to release in 2019. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was to play Katrina's role, the actress even got on board for Bharat. However, she later backed off from the film, leaving Salman Khan fuming with anger.

Apparently, the reason touted for her exit from Bharat is her marriage to Nick Jonas. On December 20, Priyanka Chopra held a wedding reception for the who's who of Bollywood, and one person who turned heads was Salman Khan! His presence at the reception was one of the least expected one. Another interesting thing was, that the actor arrived early and was the first one to pose at the red carpet.

Also Read: Salman Khan Attends Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Reception, Leaves Without Meeting The Couple

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates