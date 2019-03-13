Tigmanshu Dhulia in a never seen before quirky avatar in Milan Talkies promo

bollywood

A romantic love saga, Milan Talkies has also been written and Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sanjai Mishra, Reecha Sinha, and Sikandar Kher

With the release date of Milan Talkies being just 2 days away, makers of the film are releasing short one-liner dialogue promos every day. Latest 15-second dialogue promo which released today showcases the never seen before side of National Award Winning Veteran Director Tigmanshu Dhulia who is also acting in the film.

The video starts with Kanupriya Pandit's dialogue who is playing Ali Fazal's mother in the film "Time Ache Se Ache Insaan Ko Change Kar Deta Hai Lekin Tumhare Papa Lofar Ke Lofar Hi Rahenge" to which Tigmanshu Dhulia replies in the most quirky way possible "Shobha, Aise Path Ke Saamne Kya Jhukna Jo Insaan Ki Fitrat Me Na Ho".

The video showcases the funny, colorful and quirky side of veteran Director Tigmanshu Dhulia which was never seen before.

Milan Talkies is a Love Story set in Uttar Pradesh around 2010-2013 when single screen theatres were still prominent in smaller Indian towns and film print was still in circulation. A romantic love saga, Milan Talkies has also been written and Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sanjai Mishra, Reecha Sinha, and Sikandar Kher. Produced by Filmy Keeda Production in association with Om Prakash Bhatt, the film will hit cinemas on March 15.

Also Read: Milan Talkies Bakaiti song: Show off your 'desi' swag on this number

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates