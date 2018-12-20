TikTok, Red Chillies Entertainment introduces #Zerochallenge

bollywood

Red Chillies Entertainment will release some of the dialogues and short video excerpts from the movie on its official TikTok handle. TikTok users can also expect Shah Rukh Khan to cheer them on during the course of the #zerochallenge

TikTok, a leading short video platform, and Red Chilies Entertainment, a noted studio and production house, are collaborating to promote the Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Zero' with the launch of #zerochallenge.

Touted as one of Google Play Store's best apps of 2018 in the 'most entertaining' category in India, TikTok ends 2018 with a bang and brings special treats for its users in India. Users with the most creative videos get a chance to win official merchandise of the movie. Also, ten winners with the most creative video submissions get a chance to meet the three superstars of the movie in person.

Through this partnership, Red Chillies Entertainment will release some of the dialogues and short video excerpts from the movie on its official TikTok handle as a part of the #zerochallenge. The challenge, which is live on TikTok until December 26, encourages users to share their creative talents in front of a global audience.

TikTok users can also expect SRK to cheer them on during the course of the #zerochallenge with personalised videos on Red Chillies Entertainment's official TikTok handle.

The year's most anticipated movie, 'Zero', is the story of Bauua, a vertically-challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set in Meerut, it has Anushka Sharma as a specially-abled scientist and Katrina Kaif as a superstar.

Join TikTok today to participate in the #zerochallenge and get a chance to meet your favourite movie stars. Experience being part of TikTok's global, vibrant community of talented users, unleash your creativity with easy-to-use video capturing and editing tools and innovative stickers, features and gestures.

