Zero Box Office prediction: Will Shah Rukh Khan's film earn around 90 crore in its opening weekend?

Despite limited buzz around film, trade pundits predict bumper opening for Shah Rukh Khan's Zero

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Zero

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero comes with a lot of expectations. After all, the film sees the actor in a never-seen-before avatar - that of a vertically challenged man. More importantly, the Christmas release is being touted as the film that will see Khan at the top of his game, especially after his last outing, Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), proved to be a damp squib.

Considering the Aanand L Rai-directed film has the advantage of being a festival release, trade analysts are predicting a strong opening at the box office.

Trade expert Amod Mehra says, "The word-of-mouth is positive. Plus, it has a unique concept. I believe the film should earn anywhere between Rs 75 to Rs 90 crore over the first weekend. The film will surely earn profits." However, Mehra points out that the romance drama has not generated the hype that usually accompanies a Khan outing.

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede adds, "Zero is targeted more towards the classes than the masses, which may be a concern. But, Shah Rukh's charm never gets old. He will surely pull the audience to the theatres."

