Zero movie box office prediction: Will the film enter Top 6 highest openers of 2018?

Zero's advance booking for Friday (Day 1) i.e. on December 21 is decent in metro cities across India

Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Zero (Pic/Youtube)

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited - Zero - the movie is all set to hit theatres on December 21. The film directed by Aanand L Rai also stars Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. With quirky dialogues to catchy music, Zero is coming with the right buzz and hype around it. As the film's hitting theatres in the festive season - Christmas and New Year - trade expectations are sky high for the film.

The year 2018 has seen almost all A-listers' release – Akshay Kumar's PadMan and Gold, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat, Ajay Devgn's Raid, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, Varun Dhawan's October and Sui Dhaaga, Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal's Raazi, John Abraham's Parmanu and Satyamev Jayate, Salman Khan's Race 3, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs Of Hindostan, Rajinikanth's 2.0. While some fared really well at the Box Office, some disappointed the cinegoers.

Talking about Zero's opening day collections, the SRK starrer's advance booking for Friday (Day 1) i.e. on December 21 is decent in metro cities across the country. While the film's target audience is not just limited to urban class, it is to be seen how the film fares at the rural region.

As told to mid-day earlier, trade expert Amod Mehra said, "The word-of-mouth is positive. Plus, it has a unique concept. I believe Zero should earn anywhere between Rs 75 to Rs 90 crore over the first weekend. The film will surely earn profits."

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede added, "Zero is targeted more towards the classes than the masses, which may be a concern. But, Shah Rukh's charm never gets old. He will surely pull the audience to the theatres."

The more practical scenario for the film looks like 20-25 crore day one. Anything more than that would be a huge bonus for the film to enjoy and consolidate upon.

While trade pundits are confident that Zero's opening day collections will easily zoom past 20 crores, it is to be seen if it will beat any of the records set by Top 6 highest openers of 2018.

Take a look:

Highest Day 1 - 2018:

Thugs of Hindostan: 50.75 crore

Sanju: 34.75 crore

Avengers: Infinity War (Hindi) - 31.30 crore

Baaghi 2: 25.10 crore

Gold: 25.25 crore

Padmaavat: 24 crore

Jointly presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, the Aanand L Rai directorial celebrates life and preaches to embrace one's incompleteness, making it a must watch for families this Christmas.

