We've got 5 reasons to watch Zero movie and make this year-end a special one!

Zero movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is all set to hit the theatres on December 21. Here are five good reasons to watch the film.

Aanand L. Rai is back and how! The last film directed by Aanand L. Rai was Tanu Weds Manu: Returns and the man is back in action after a hiatus of three years. Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles, where every character has been established with utmost perfection.

Well, a lot of them are not aware that the role of Bauua Singh, which is played by Shah Rukh Khan was initially picturized around Salman Khan, but the actor suggested Shah Rukh Khan's name to the director of the movie. Salman Khan convinced the King Khan of Bollywood why this role will make SRK what SRK is!

The year is about to end and people are waiting for the final release of the year Zero, with bated breath. And now, when the release is just around the corner, we are here to share five reasons why this one is going to be a special film of 2018. Check it out!

Shah Rukh Khan has a different side:

Shah Rukh Khan is playing the character Bauua Singh, who is a vertically challenged man, wishing to get married, just like anyone else. Though he doesn't have a check-list for his perfect bride, he falls head over heels for Anushka Sharma, who plays the character-Aafia Bhinder.

Anushka Sharma, a NASA scientist with CP:

Anushka Sharma plays the role of a NASA scientist Aafia Bhinder, who is a cerebral palsy patient. Leaving her neurological disorders behind, Aafia wishes for the stars in the movie, and she does everything she can to achieve her dreams. Aafia's life takes a topsy-turvy ride when she meets Bauua Singh through a matrimony site as a marriage proposal.

Katrina Kaif and her AUD:

Katrina Kaif, who is a Bollywood actress Babita Kumari in the movie Zero, suffers from AUD - Alcohol Use Disorder, also known as alcoholism. Already starstruck with her beauty, Bauua Singh finds the meaning of life after meeting a superstar in the film. Bollywood has experimented a lot of alcoholics so far, but this will be the first time the audience will witness a woman playing a quirky character.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's shades of love:

Bauua Singh and Aafia fall in love, but what comes in next is yet to be revealed! Bauua and Aafia paint the town red in the movie, and the song Mera Naam Tu is proof enough. This is the third time we are seeing Anushka and SRK together, after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The sizzling chemistry shared is something worth looking out for!

Bauua Singh, Aafia, and Babita - these Zeros are completely relatable:

Ever since the trailer of the film has been released, it has left everyone in awe of the characters. From SRK's vertically challenged role to Katrina Kaif's alcoholism, every role has certain characteristics that make them a zero. The actor also revealed at a press conference how such minuses in life make someone a hero, and nothing as the title suggests. Looking at such a deeper version of life through celluloid can surely be a great experience.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

