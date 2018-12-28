Tim Paine takes dig at Rohit Sharma: Hit a six at MCG, I will cheer for Mumbai Indians

cricket

"Except Bangalore," Finch replied. "Except Bangalore?" Paine questioned. In the Perth Test, Paine was involved in a heated verbal exchange with Kohli, which at one point, needed the umpires' intervention

Rohit Sharma

Australian captain Tim Paine was at it again from behind the stumps with Rohit Sharma at the receiving end here. Paine was caught on the stump microphone telling team-mate Aaron Finch that he would join Mumbai Indians IPL team if the stylish Indian hits a six at the MCG, during the post-tea session of the third Test's second day.

"It has been a toss up for me between Royals and Indians. If Rohit hits a six here, I am changing to Mumbai," Paine said to Finch who was the close-in fielder. Paine's comments behind the stumps went on for a few overs with Rohit, the Mumbai Indians captain, breaking into a smile every now and then.

"Too many Poms at the Royals," Paine said, referring to Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler playing for the Rajasthan franchise. "You've nearly played for every team now," Paine continued. "Except Bangalore," Finch replied. "Except Bangalore?" Paine questioned. In the Perth Test, Paine was involved in a heated verbal exchange with Kohli, which at one point, needed the umpires' intervention.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever