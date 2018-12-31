Time to cheer for Vidya Balan and Sonali Bendre Behl as they turn a year older on January 1

bollywood

January 1 spells birthday time for Vidya Balan and Sonali Bendre Behl

Vidya Balan and Sonali Bendre Bahl always begin the New Year with a bang. January 1 spells birthday time. Vids turns 40. As it is a landmark year, we can safely assume she will be party-hearty. Last year, she had a theme party at her Juhu home and guests were asked to wear funky headgear.

On the work front, Vidya Balan will be seen portraying the role of NTR's wife Basavatarakam. Apart from Vidya and Balakrishna, the film also stars Rana Daggubati who will be playing NTR’s son-in-law and the current CM of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The film also stars Jishu Sengupta, Prakash Jha and Kaikala Satyanarayan in pivotal roles.

Sonali Bendre, who has been battling cancer for a while now, returned to Mumbai in December first week. Sonali will be 44. Filmmaker husband Goldie and son Ranveer will make it special for her. The actress will be spending her birthday with her family and friends. It was on July 04 this year that Sonali took to social media to open up about her disease. Since then, from time to time, the actor has been sharing about her struggles and her brave way of battling the illness on social media. She is one of the few celebrities who were diagnosed with the dreaded disease, alongside Lisa Ray, Irrfan Khan, Manisha Koirala, Yuvraj Singh, and Mumtaz.

