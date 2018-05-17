Tips to travel light yet stylish this summer

With expandable storage space, light weight and waterproof features, you can easily find a perfect fit to befit your travel needs

Duffel bag. Pic/Amazon fashion

Packing for a vacation is a laborious task and the thought of hauling luggage around can be daunting. This season ditch the heavy weight baggage and travel light with these reliable and stylish trolley bags, duffels and suitcases. With expandable storage space, light weight and waterproof features, you can easily find a perfect fit to befit your travel needs.



Trolley bags

With trolley bags, you can move heavy luggage around easily as they come with 2 or 4 wheels. While hard sided trolley bags protect your belongings and resists denting, soft sided bags have expandable design along with extra compartments for organisation. Trolleys are available in bright hues and fun designs that stand out in the crowd and reflect your holiday mood!

Duffel

Duffels are great for your weekend getaways and short stays. They are light, flexible, stylish easy to fit in overhead compartments and extremely easy to carry. Duffel bags come with and without wheels and have a top handles and a shoulder strap. You can choose a leather or canvas duffel basis your personal preferences.

Roller Cases

If your work is taking you places, literally, then it’s definitely time for you to buy a roller case. Roller cases are compact brief cases with wheels and compartments for laptops, gadgets, folders and stationery to ensure you are meticulously organised for the day.

Rucksack. Pic/Amazon

Rucksacks

Rucksacks are ideal for travelers and adventurers who want to be at complete ease. The versatile options in various colours and styles are water proof, durable and equipped with functional compartments to work as a traveler’s delight. Whether taking off to the mountain or exploring a city on foot, we definitely recommend investing in a rucksack that will fit your needs.

Kids' Luggage

When going for a family vacation, get your little ones their own gear to help them start early. Indulge them in colourful options, character styles will definitely uplift their mood and spark their imagination. This is also a great way to help them learn and become responsible as they travel along with you.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates