TMKOC's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi: No one used to give me roles; used to get Rs 50 per role

One of the longest-running shows on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, has a massive fan following. People are in awe of all the characters on the show, including Jethalal Gada played by Dilip Joshi, and Daya Ben played by Disha Vakani. Dilip started his acting career in 1989, playing the character of Ramu in the film Maine Pyar Kiya and was seen in a couple of movies later on. However, it was TMKOC that made him a household name.

In a recent interview, Dilip Joshi talked about his struggles and the stardom that the sitcom gave him. In a special podcast with stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant, Joshi said, "I started at a backstage artist in the commercial stage. No one used to give me roles. I used to get Rs 50 per role. But the passion to keep doing theatre was there. I didn't care if it was a backstage role. The big role would come in the future but I just wanted to stick to the theatre. The live reaction of the audience is priceless. 800 or 1000 people clapping on laughing on your jokes at a time is priceless".

In the podcast, the actor also revealed the reason behind his signature line "Aye, paagal aurat (Crazy woman)!", and why he doesn't use it now. "I improvised the 'paagal aurat' line. There was a situation on the set and the way Dayaben reacted, it slipped out of my mouth while doing the scene, 'Crazy woman!' I meant, she was saying something ridiculous. But later, there was some women's liberation movement or something, and I was told never to repeat it again. It was not meant to be disparaging), it was said on a lighter note. But I think some people took it in a wrong way and didn't like it," he said.

The veteran star also responded to the allegations of the degradation in the quality of the show. According to Joshi, it has taken a hit due to the pressure of producing daily episodes. Comparing the writing process to a factory, he said, "Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned."

Dilip Joshi, who plays the central character, also enjoys a great rapport with his co-star. Recently, in an interview, Mandar Chandwadkar aka Mr Atmaram Bhidetalked about the bond he shares with Joshi. Mandar said, "We have always made it a point since the beginning to be together. We have developed this habit over the years. Like Dilip bhai and Sailesh bhai share a makeup van and the other side has Shyam, Amit bhai and me, so always open the middle door. We always wanted to be together. We enjoy being together and chatting with each other which gives birth to a lot of discussion. We are often spotted in each other's makeup rooms."

He further talked about how Dilip Joshi's improvisation in scenes. "Whatever fighting scenes we have between Jethalal and Bhide most of the improvisation happens from Dilip Bhai's side. The credit should go to him. He is the one who suggests ideas and enhances the scenes. And I believe that can only happen when an actor is mischievous in real life and that he is. He looks very 'seedha' but he is very mischievous," he added.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show went on air on July 28, 2008. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for a Gujarati weekly magazine. The show has been running successfully for over 10 years.

