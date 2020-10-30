TMKOC's Jethalal, aka Dilip Joshi, shakes a leg with Malaika Arora on India's Best Dancer sets

The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 3,000 episodes. To celebrate the milestone, the cast and crew graced the stage of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer and left no stone unturned to make it memorable.

Pictures and videos of the episodes went viral on social media in which the cast of TMKOC can be seen grooving to their favourite songs with the contestants and judges. The makers shared a promo, wherein Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Bapuji (Amit Bhatt), Popatlal (Shyam Pathak), and Babitaji (Munmun Dutta) can be seen shaking the leg with India's Best Dancer judge Malaika Arora.

In another promo doing the rounds of social media, we can see the contestants performing their acts dressed up as characters from the show with Jethalal, Champak kaka, Babita, and Iyer joining them on stage.

Malaika Arora also enjoyed a dance with Dilip Joshi. In the promo, we can see the duo entertaining the crowd with their funny and comical dance steps. Take a look:

Next, the 47-year-old diva shook a leg with Dr Hathi (Nirmal Soni). This video is a rib-tickling one. Watch it here:

The show also saw many fun and light moments when Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) had a fun banter with a contestant dressed up as his on-screen wife Dayaben (Disha Vakani).

Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapoor, and Malaika Arora are the three judges on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. The shows airs every weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show went on air on July 28, 2008. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for a Gujarati weekly magazine. The show has been running successfully for over 10 years.

