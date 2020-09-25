Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates 3000 episodes: Dilip Joshi, Palak Sidhwani share pictures
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 3000 episodes. The moment called for a grand celebration for the cast and crew and they left no stone unturned to make it memorable.
One of the few TV shows that has been popular among the viewers even with its reruns is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show went on air on July 28, 2008. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for a Gujarati weekly magazine.
Recently, the show completed 3000 episodes. The moment called for a grand celebration for the cast and crew and they left no stone unturned to make it memorable. One of the main leads of the show, Dilip Joshi, who plays the popular character of Jethaa Lal took to his Instagram account to share some pictures from the sets. In the pictures, we can see the actor enjoying some fun moments with the show's producer Asit Modi. The actor also shared a picture of him with the columnist Taarak Mehta. Take a look:
(1 & 2 /6) It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going. (3/6) Lucky for me, I had Asit Bhai, a longtime friend, and a seasoned producer who I trusted immensely and had worked with before, offer me the choice of playing Jethalal, adapted by him for television! Thank you, Asit Bhai. (4/6) Fast forward to look tests, a pilot episode, and finally, the first episode that aired on Sab TV on 28th July 2008. We were all given a glimpse into the world of Gokuldham Society for the very first time. We had absolutely no idea that more than a journey, this show would turn into a discovery! (5/6) It’s rightly said that it’s not work, if you love what you do, and the brilliant team that I work with day in day out, have made me fall in love with my work more than ever. To teammates who have had to leave us during the run, we miss you everyday and for me, you will always be an equal part, infact every department of this blessed production is responsible for this achievement today. So, thank you, Team TMKOC. (6/6) Playing this character is a gift that keeps giving. And a huge chunk of the credit goes to the fans and well-wishers of the show who have welcomed us and allowed us to be a part of their lives in so many unimaginable ways! So, thank you to everyone who’s reading this right now. And last but never the least, thanking the Ultimate Maker of this show called Life, for giving us all the constant strength to carry on this mission of spreading smiles. Jay Swaminarayan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂºï¸ÂÂ . . . . #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah #tmkoc #3000happysodes #iloveyou3000 #gratitude #blessed
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram and captioned them as, "The best time is when you enjoy with your team members who are actually more like your family sic)."
The best time is wen u enjoy with ur team members who are actually more like ur family...ðÂÂ¥°ðÂÂ¥°ðÂÂ¥°
Palak Sidhwani who plays the character of Sonu Bhide shared a video on her Instagram in which she can be seen dancing with her co-stars.
The makers also shared a beautiful video celebrating the completion of 3000 episodes.
To each & every TMKOC family member, we have completed 3000 happysodes today and this is a together achievement for all of us. You stood by us through thick & thin and we are so blessed to have so much love & support with us. #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah #TMKOC3000 pic.twitter.com/W2zfa8f3Kn— Taaark Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (@TMKOC_NTF) September 24, 2020
The show, which has been running successfully for over 10 years, was recently in the news when Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh left the show. Neha played the popular role of Anjali Taarak Mehta while Gurucharan Singh played Roshan Sodhi. A few days ago, Neha had taken to her Instagram account to confirm the news to her fans. She penned a farewell note for her co-stars and shared it on her Instagram stories.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms, which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.
