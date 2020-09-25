Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates 3000 episodes: Dilip Joshi, Palak Sidhwani share pictures

One of the few TV shows that has been popular among the viewers even with its reruns is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show went on air on July 28, 2008. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for a Gujarati weekly magazine.

Recently, the show completed 3000 episodes. The moment called for a grand celebration for the cast and crew and they left no stone unturned to make it memorable. One of the main leads of the show, Dilip Joshi, who plays the popular character of Jethaa Lal took to his Instagram account to share some pictures from the sets. In the pictures, we can see the actor enjoying some fun moments with the show's producer Asit Modi. The actor also shared a picture of him with the columnist Taarak Mehta. Take a look:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram and captioned them as, "The best time is when you enjoy with your team members who are actually more like your family sic)."

Palak Sidhwani who plays the character of Sonu Bhide shared a video on her Instagram in which she can be seen dancing with her co-stars.

The makers also shared a beautiful video celebrating the completion of 3000 episodes.

To each & every TMKOC family member, we have completed 3000 happysodes today and this is a together achievement for all of us. You stood by us through thick & thin and we are so blessed to have so much love & support with us. #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah #TMKOC3000 pic.twitter.com/W2zfa8f3Kn — Taaark Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (@TMKOC_NTF) September 24, 2020

The show, which has been running successfully for over 10 years, was recently in the news when Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh left the show. Neha played the popular role of Anjali Taarak Mehta while Gurucharan Singh played Roshan Sodhi. A few days ago, Neha had taken to her Instagram account to confirm the news to her fans. She penned a farewell note for her co-stars and shared it on her Instagram stories.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms, which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.

Also Read: Here's How Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Team Is Shooting Post Lockdown; Munmun Dutta Shares Pictures

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news