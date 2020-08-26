Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali Mehta quits show; pens farewell note for her co-stars

The Television shows have been slowly and gradually resuming shooting with restrictions being lifted gradually across the state from the lockdown, which was imposed to curb the Coronavirus pandemic. One of the few shows, that have been popular among the viewers even with reruns being telecast is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

However, the resumption of shooting has brought in some bad news for TMKOC fans. Neha Mehta, who plays the popular role of Anjali Taarak Mehta in the serial has quit the show. According to media reports, the actress had opted out after she bagged another show. Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram account, to confirm the news to her fans. Neha took to Instagram to share a farewell note. The actor played Anjali Mehta on the show for 12 years.

"Hello everyone, and thank you for everything. I've worked 12 amazing years at this amazing show (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), and I am forever thankful for the beautiful career I've had. To my amazing respected Asit Kumar Modi Ji, co-stars,tmkoc whole team, I appreciate the hard work you've done completing some of our beautiful journey. I've never had so much fun before. I am so glad to be part of this show, but I will miss the spontaneity of the work and generosity of such brilliant colleagues. Thank you again and all the best for the future. Show must go on (sic)", she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Mehta (@nehamehtaofficial) onAug 25, 2020 at 2:01am PDT

According to media reports, Neha will be replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Sunayana Fozdar is known for TV shows like Left Right Left, Meet Mila De Rabba, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Qubool Hai, and many others.

Neha isn't the only actress who has quit TMKOC post lockdown. Gurucharan Singh, who plays Roshan Sodhi has left the sitcom. Reportedly, the makers have found the replacement of Gurucharan.

Last year, Monika Bhadoriya, who plays the popular character of Bawri in the show had also left the show. The actress reportedly quit due to differences with the makers. Monika was unhappy with her pay scale and demanded a hike. However, things didn't work out, following which she left the show.

She added, "The show and the character are definitely close to my heart. I was looking for a better pay scale but they didn't agree to it. However, I have no qualms as professionally they relieved me. In fact, I don't mind coming back to the show if they agree to pay what I asked for. But I don't think it's happening, so yes, I am no longer a part of the show."

Before her, Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Atmaram Bhide's daughter Sonu Bhide in the show had quit concentrate on her studies. She was replaced by Palak Sidhwani.

Another character to be missing from the scene is Daya Ben, played by the inimitable Disha Vakani. Disha had left the show on maternity break but didn't return even after two years. During an episode shot during Navratri, she made a brief appearance on the show albeit through a video call between her and Jethaa Lal.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.

Also Read: Here's How Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Team Is Shooting Post Lockdown; Munmun Dutta Shares Pictures

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news