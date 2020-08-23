Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Anjali Mehta and Roshan Sodhi to quit the show; here's why

The Television shows have been slowly and gradually resuming shooting with restrictions being lifted gradually across the state from the lockdown, which was imposed to curb the Coronavirus pandemic. One of the few shows, that have been popular among the viewers even with reruns being telecast is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show went on air on July 28, 2008. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

However, the resumption of shooting has brought in some bad news for TMKOC fans. According to media reports, Neha Mehta, who plays the popular role of Anjali Taarak Mehta in the serial has quit the show. Not only her, but Gurucharan Singh, who plays Roshan Sodhi has left the sitcom. Reportedly, the makers have found the replacement of Gurucharan, while the hunt for new Anjali Mehta is on.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a source said, "While Neha Mehta has bagged another show, Gurucharan Singh decided to opt-out of the show owing to a family emergency. Balvinder Singh Suri will play the new Roshan, and he has already started the shoot".

Last year, Monika Bhadoriya, who plays the popular character of Bawri in the show had also left the show. The actress reportedly quit due to differences with the makers. Monika was unhappy with her pay scale and demanded a hike. However, things didn't work out, following which she left the show.

She added, "The show and the character are definitely close to my heart. I was looking for a better pay scale but they didn't agree to it. However, I have no qualms as professionally they relieved me. In fact, I don't mind coming back to the show if they agree to pay what I asked for. But I don't think it's happening, so yes, I am no longer a part of the show."

Before her, Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Atmaram Bhide's daughter Sonu Bhide in the show had quit concentrate on her studies. She was replaced by Palak Sidhwani.

Another character to be missing from the scene is Daya Ben, played by the inimitable Disha Vakani. Disha had left the show on maternity break but didn't return even after two years. During an episode shot during Navratri, she made a brief appearance on the show albeit through a video call between her and Jethaa Lal.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.

