TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar to replace Neha Mehta as Taarak Mehta's wife?

It looks like a time for changes in the TMKOC team. There have been quite a few cast replacements in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma since the past few months, and it looks like the trend continues. If reports are to be believed, Neha Meha, who plays Anjali, Taarak Mehta's wife on the show, is being replaced by actress Sunayana Fozdar.

Sources revealed to ETimes that 'Neha has already quit the show'. The reason for her departure from the show, however, remains unclear. The actress had been with TMKOC for the past 12 years, but now, Sunayana Fozdar will be portraying the role of Taarak Mehta's wife.

Neha Mehta didn't resume the shoot of TMKOC after the lockdown as she had quit, and the makers were looking for her replacement. Now, it seems that they're roped in Sunayana for the role.

Sunayana Fozdar is known for TV shows like Left Right Left, Meet Mila De Rabba, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Qubool Hai, and many others.

In related news, Gurcharan Singh has also quit the show due to personal reasons and he has been replaced by Balvinder Singh Suri to portray the role of Roshan Sodhi. A source revealed, "While Neha Mehta has bagged another show, Gurucharan Singh decided to opt-out of the show owing to a family emergency. Balvinder Singh Suri will play the new Roshan, and he has already started the shoot".

