Toral Rasputra showed her artistic side on Mere Sai

India celebrates a wide range of festivals owing to its cultural diversity. One of the most important elements of these festivals are the different decorative arrangements such as festoons and creative Rangoli designs made near the entrance to welcome guests. Sony Entertainment Television's show Mere Sai had telecasted the interesting story of how villagers of Shirdi welcomed Sai as he returned to Dwarkamai. The entire village was decorated with flowers and Rangoli designs. Toral Rasputra who essays the role of Baija in the show, got an opportunity to show her fondness for drawing Rangolis during the shoot.

When contacted Toral confirmed, "I have always loved making different Rangoli patterns since childhood. Every year during Diwali celebrations, I make diverse Rangoli designs with my Bhabhi. Recently, we had shown the homecoming sequence of Sai Baba, wherein the entire village of Shirdi was decorated with flowers and festoons. It was an opportune moment for me to show my skills and I made a very simple Rangoli design which was a standard pattern during the earlier times. It felt nice to get a short break from every day's shoot routine and indulge myself in one of my hobbies."

In the upcoming track of Mere Sai, Ratnakar who is in Shirdi wants to create a divide between villagers and announces a competition wherein the farmer who produces maximum crop yield will get a large sum of money. How will Sai solve the issue of villagers turning against each other? Will Ratnakar be taught a lesson by Sai Baba?

