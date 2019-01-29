Total Dhamaal Paisa song: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, others go crazy for money

music

The makers of Total Dhamaal have released the first song of the film, Paisa, which features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others

Presenting to you the first song Paisa Yeh Paisa from Total Dhamaal. The recreation of the 80's iconic song has been sung by Gourov-Roshin, choreographed by Ranju Varghese and the song has been directed by Kookie Gulati.

The film becomes special for reasons more than one. It brings back the solid and loved pair of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit together. It also has a dance number by Sonakshi Sinha, where she will be seen grooving on the iconic Helen song, Mungda. Sona had earlier danced on Helen's Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi.



Paisa - Total Dhamaal Song

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise 'Dhamaal.' Apart from Ajay Devgn, the comedy flick also features Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. This madcap adventure will hit the big screens on February 22.

