Tradition meets philanthropy

things-to-do

A musical evening of Gujarati folklore reaches out to Mumbaikars to raise funds for two causes

The organisation works extensively with cancer patients

When the battlefield beckons, a soldier's family has to first fight a war of emotions before sending off their loved one. It was no different centuries ago, when the queen would bid adieu to her man, knowing that he may never return. To give them strength and help them embrace hardship for the larger good, folk artistes would sing songs of valour to the king and his kin - a part of a folklore tradition known as Daryo in Gujarati.

Popular singers Osman Mir and Urvashi Radadiya will now recreate the tradition as part of Daryotsav, a fund-raising concert by Happy Bubbles. The Mumbai-based NGO was formed by like-minded professionals who got together to create a platform to raise funds for an array of causes including cancer care, women's empowerment, rural development, and education.



Osman Mir

"We are organising a fund- raising event at a five-star for the first time," says founder-chairman Nehal Patel, adding that the aim is to reach out to the well-off to pitch in for cancer patients and drought-affected cattle in Gujarat.

"We also have a 13-year-old cancer survivor who will sing at the event. Over 500 people from the lesser fortunate sections of society have been invited to enjoy and soak in the ambience of a concert they may otherwise never attend," adds Patel.

ON: December 15, 7.30 pm

AT: Sahara Star, Vile Parle East.

CALL: 9076159076

ENTRY: Rs 2,000 onwards (inclusive of food and beverages)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates