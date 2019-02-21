Tragic! Mumbai traffic constable in coma for eleven months dies in Worli

national

Batchmates worried how deceased cop's family will bear expenses of his 7-year-old son who suffers from rare congenital heart disease and needs an injection every alternate day

Rajendra Jadhav

Rajendra Jadhav, a traffic constable who remained in a comatose state for the last eleven months died on Sunday night at his residence in Worli. Jadhav, who was posted at Tardeo Traffic Division, had collapsed while on duty in April 2018 after suffering a stroke.

After treatment in Bhatia Hospital, he was shifted back to his home as per doctor's instructions as there was no improvement in his health. He passed away in his residence, his last rites were performed at the Worli Crematorium on Monday afternoon.

A batchmate on condition of anonymity said, "Jadhav's family was receiving his salary up until now. But the worry is what happens to his 7-year-old son, who suffers from rare congenital heart disease and needs an injection every alternate day for the same? We are currently trying to collect funds in order to aid his family," he added.

The fateful day

On 2nd April 2018, Rajendra Jadhav was walking towards a traffic chowky at Nana Chowk, Tardeo, when he suffered a stroke and collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to Bhatia Hospital, where it was revealed that he suffered a cardiac arrest due to which his brain was deprived of oxygen supply. After a month’s treatment, he slipped into a coma.

After being treated at Bhatia Hospital, which is not on the panel of the Mumbai Police Health scheme, he was shifted to Bombay Hospital followed by JJ Hospital. "Due to cardiac arrest, Jadhav went into a vegetative state," informed a colleague of Jadhav on condition of anonymity.

Babasaheb Dhangar, the constable in-charge at Tardeo Traffic said, "I worked with Jadhav for almost 4 years. He was very loyal and always ready to lend a helping hand. From the day he fell ill, we tried our best to help him and his family. We collected around Rs 4 lakh through contribution and his batch mates, too, contributed as much as they could," he added.

After initial treatment at Bhatia Hospital, Jadhav was shifted to Bombay Hospital. After a brief stay for a month, Jadhav was taken home as per instructions by the doctors. Another surgery was performed on him at JJ Hospital but it was not successful.

