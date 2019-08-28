Train coaches derailed at Kanpur Railway Station, no injuries reported

national

The incident took place in the morning hours and the restoration work is underway

Four coaches of a train derailed at Platform number 3 of the Kanpur Central railway station. No injuries reported. Pic/ANI

Kanpur: In a tragic incident, four coaches of a train derailed of the Kanpur Central Railway station at platform number 3 while entering the platform on Wednesday. The incident took place in the morning hours and the restoration work is underway. No injuries or loss of lives has been reported so far. More details in this regard are awaited.

Four coaches of a train derail at Platform number 3 of the Kanpur Central railway station. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Px244btlsJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2019

Also Read: Mumbai: Derailment at Kurla disrupts Central Railway train services

In another incident, CSMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express train derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri stations in the ghat in the middle of an over 100 feet high viaduct and was stopped in time by the alert train drivers. The prompt action by train drivers Om Prakash and Ghat train driver Dhaman Kumar immediately brought the train to a dead halt. The Divisional Rail Manager SK Jain said that the drivers will be rewarded suitably for their action. It is an over 100 feet deep ravine and if the coaches full of passengers had slipped down, it would have led to an unprecedented tragedy.

"Passengers of 12598 Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express trans-shipped in a special train and it left 09.28 am from the site for its onward journey. Passengers were given free breakfast and tea at the site and at Igatpuri also," Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi told Mid-Day.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Local train derails near Thane on Trans-Harbour line

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates