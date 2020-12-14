Trainer Malesh's winning streak continues in Pune

Trainer Malesh Narredu, whose stable has been sending out winner after winner since the Mumbai 2020-21 season began at the Pune racetrack on November 27, recorded a treble on Sunday's eight-race card.

The star professional took his tally to seven wins, and now enjoys a clear lead of three points over his nearest rivals Pesi Shroff and Dallas Todywalla who both so far have saddled four winners each. Malesh's Sunday super show was all the more creditable as he bagged both the trophies up for grabs on the day: the F D Wadia Trophy (Gr 3) with Leopard Rock (Suraj Narredu up) and the Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Trophy with Gallantry (C S Jodha up).

Two other trainers--Pesi Shroff and Narendra Lagad--scored a brace each; Shroff sending out Bold Legend (PS Chouhan up) & the first-timer Rambunctious (Neeraj Rawal up), and Lagad leading in Red Carnation & C'est L'amore, both ridden by rookie riders, the former by Aniket Karande and the latter by P S Kaviraj.

Suraj Narredu was the sole jockey who matched their success with a double, astride Priceless Silver who outclassed the opposition in the upper division of the An Acquired Taste Plate, besides Leopard Rock who, as mentioned earlier, won the feature event, F D Wadia Trophy. Both were trained by his uncle Malesh Narredu.

