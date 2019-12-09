Trainer Pesi dominates show

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hard work and luck combined in a unique way for trainer Pesi Shroff when he dominated the Sunday card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. The ace trainer scored a popular treble. Interestingly, all three winners—Mzilikazi, Rhapsody & Royalty—scored narrow victories over their rivals, highlighting the luck factor.

The habitual Mumbai champion was modest enough to admit the hand of luck in his success. "Looking at the verdicts, yes, it was a lucky day because everything just worked out perfectly," he told mid-day in a post-race chat.

Wholesome praise

Shroff, however, was all praise for his jockeys—L Roche (Mzilikazi & Rhapsody) and P Trevor (Royalty)—who he thought gave their all to the winning mounts in what looked like very stressful moments in all three races, as they approached within sniffing distance of the winning post. Foreigner Leigh Roche scored a brace for himself with the two Shroff winners, while P Trevor, who gave a spirited ride to Shroff's Royalty (winner of the feature race, the Dashmesh-Win Legend Futurity) also ended the day with a double as he had earlier won the Hall Of Famer Trophy astride the Faisal

Abbas-trained Clymene.

Status quo

Ironically, the Bangalore-based jockey Suraj Narredu, who was only two short of the 2,000-win mark, could not inch closer despite riding three horses on the card. Suraj will be riding today at Hyderabad, and there is a fair chance he may reach the historic landmark as he will be riding four horses at the Malakpet racetrack on Monday.

