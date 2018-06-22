Triple suicide in South Mumbai: Family of three end life after daughter's death

The family lived as tenants in the South Mumbai colony and was going through depression over the death of a teen daughter who succumbed to illness

In a tragic incident, a three-member family, including a man, his wife and their 11-year-old boy committed suicide in Macchimaar Colony, Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai, under depression over the loss of a young daughter. A suicide note was recovered from the spot by the police.

According to the police, the family lived as tenants in the colony and was depressed by the death of their teenaged girl who had succumbed to illness. Financial stress may also have had a huge impact on the family taking the drastic step of ending their lives, the cops added.

On Friday afternoon, the owner of the house called the Cuff Parade police station after he could not get any response despite knocking on the door of the house repeatedly. The cops arrived and broke the door to find three persons hanging from the ceiling of the house.

They were immediately taken to GT Hospital where they were declared brought dead. The victims have been identified as Pravin Patel (40), who was an electrician by profession, his wife Reena Patel (35) and son Prabhu who was eleven.

"Pravin wrote a suicide note in which he has mentioned the reasons for taking such a drastic step. Financial constraint and death of their daughter are primary reasons mentioned" said DCP (zone 1) Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma of Cuffe Parade Police station. A case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered by the cops.

